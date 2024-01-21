Superman, Batman And More DC Characters Enter The Public Domain Sooner Than You Think

The public domain can be a double-edged sword. While it's great that we can have different takes on Shakespeare plays or updated versions of characters like Sherlock Holmes, we also get all of those low-quality horror knock-offs like "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" and the upcoming "Mickey's Mouse Trap."

It's likely the latter issue that is going to cause DC — both the studio and the publisher — a lot of stress over the course of the next couple of decades. This is because, as of 2034, Superman and Lois Lane will both be entering the public domain. Batman will join them in 2035, followed by the Joker in 2036 and Wonder Woman in 2037, making some of the most valuable and recognizable characters in the DC universe available to use in new ways by just about anyone.

"There's going to be 100 [new Batman comics]," comic book author Chris Sims told Variety. "They're going to have them ready to go." However, this comes with the same caveat that "Steamboat Willie" entering the public domain does, meaning that only elements of the specific source material will be usable. "You get Batman, but you don't get Robin," Sims explained. "You get Superman, but you don't get kryptonite." Yet elements added later will eventually be accessible as well: public domain laws state that no commercial entity can hold onto a copyright for more than 95 years.