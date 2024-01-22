Brian Cox Had No Issue With Logan Roy's Succession Death For A Hysterical Reason

It only makes sense that the life and death of Brian Cox's megalomaniac business magnate Logan Roy in "Succession" was all about the money.

In a panel following the show's big wins at the 2024 Emmys — including outstanding drama series — the actor recalled the time "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong broke the news about Logan's impending death to him (via The Hollywood Reporter). In a joking way, Cox shared that his character's demise didn't affect him much because he was still financially benefitting from the series.

"It was very clear and absolutely right what Jesse did," he said. "I completely agree, and I thought that's fine because I still get paid. And that, at the end of the day, is the main thing, that one still gets paid. So there I am, happy in my demise, and these f***ers have to work their asses off."

According to THR, Cox's Logan-like response got huge laughs from the crowd members attending the panel.