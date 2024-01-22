Brian Cox Had No Issue With Logan Roy's Succession Death For A Hysterical Reason
It only makes sense that the life and death of Brian Cox's megalomaniac business magnate Logan Roy in "Succession" was all about the money.
In a panel following the show's big wins at the 2024 Emmys — including outstanding drama series — the actor recalled the time "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong broke the news about Logan's impending death to him (via The Hollywood Reporter). In a joking way, Cox shared that his character's demise didn't affect him much because he was still financially benefitting from the series.
"It was very clear and absolutely right what Jesse did," he said. "I completely agree, and I thought that's fine because I still get paid. And that, at the end of the day, is the main thing, that one still gets paid. So there I am, happy in my demise, and these f***ers have to work their asses off."
According to THR, Cox's Logan-like response got huge laughs from the crowd members attending the panel.
Cox was 'very happy' with Armstrong's decision to kill off Logan
Since the character's demise is so sudden in "Succession" Season 4, Episode 3, fans questioned if Logan Roy really died. But Brian Cox knew the truth of Logan's fate from the beginning because it was delivered to him directly by Jesse Armstrong.
At the "Succession" panel, Cox hilariously channeled the notorious, foul-mouthed Logan while recalling Armstrong's conversion with him. "I was given the ultimate short shrift. 'Get the f*** off the set. We don't want to see you anymore, we've had enough of you, you've done enough damage to this whole f***ing production. I'm killing you off, and that's it, okay?' And I said, 'Jesse, that is absolutely fine. I'm very happy with that decision. I think it's one of the best decisions you possibly made during this whole f***ing production.'"
In all seriousness, Armstrong said the actor was on board with his crucial creative decision because of the storytelling possibilities it presented. Cox added that people were livid over Logan's death, missing the point of the show. "People rang me up and said, 'We're not going to watch anymore now that you're gone,'" Cox said. "And I said, 'You're so f***ing stupid.' I said, 'The show is called "Succession," so you have to see succession take place.' And that quelled them."
While Cox undoubtedly got paid for portraying Logan, he ultimately came up short in earning accolades from the Emmys. He earned three nominations for outstanding actor in a drama series but lost each time.