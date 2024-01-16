2024 Emmys: Thank You For Doing The One Thing Awards Shows Should Do

From a timing perspective, the Emmy Awards were weird this year. After the ceremony was bumped from its normal September time slot due to the joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that helped define the entertainment industry in 2023, it ultimately aired at the beginning of 2024, right after the Golden Globes took place. This did create a somewhat disjointed situation in that the nominees were from the back half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, meaning that, for example, Season 1 of "The Bear" cleaned up in the comedy categories — not the even better second season. With all of that said, though, the fact that fans and nominees alike had to wait even longer to celebrate television's recent accomplishments might have elevated the overall mood because this year's Emmys ceremony was nothing if not joyous and buoyant.

Host Anthony Anderson's monologue kicked off the proceedings by paying homage to classic television — and whether or not that monologue was totally successful is another point altogether, but the fact of the matter is that it set a tone and a precedent that only improved as the show went on. The ceremony celebrated both the Emmys' 75th anniversary and great television all at once, and most importantly, it didn't roast the medium at all. Too many awards shows have become a time to attack the very concept of entertainment, and thankfully, the Emmys avoided that route and just honored television's best moments.