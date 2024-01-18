Stranger Things Season 5 Set Photos Tease Sad Eddie Tributes & Twitter Is Losing It

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), with his heavy metal attitude and numerous meme-able lines of dialogue, became a fan-favorite character during Season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things." Sadly, as tends to be the case on this show, the brand new character was dead by the time credits rolled on the season finale. But new set photos show that Eddie is gone but not forgotten going into "Stranger Things" Season 5.

The account @21metgala posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, some behind-the-scenes photos of Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, by a grave marked "Edward." This is surely Eddie's vandalized grave (more on that in a bit), and the tribute goes deeper, with Dustin wearing a Hellfire Club t-shirt and some rings similar to what Eddie wore.

Gaten Matarazzo on the set of Stranger Things 5. pic.twitter.com/YrJcaveJ7V — 21 (@21metgala) January 11, 2024

Suffice it to say, many "Stranger Things" fans had to voice their sadness at the fact that it appears Eddie is, in fact, dead. X user @maddiejameson96 didn't mince words toward the creative team: "All I have to say is, that better not be a real grave and I better see Eddie alive and well because if not them duffer brothers are not gonna be happy with me."

Then there's @mvnsonxs, who took a more humorous approach to the set photos, writing, "me and eddie munson if he doesn't crawl out of the grave," accompanied by a video of someone performing CPR on a dummy. Fans have long theorized how Eddie could return to "Stranger Things," but these pictures certainly don't bode well.