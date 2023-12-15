Stranger Things Season 5 Cast List Censors One Name & Fans Think They Know Who It Is
The dramatic science fiction storylines of "Stranger Things" have catapulted it to become one of the biggest shows in the world. Of course, the show's growing cast of compelling characters has also helped the Duffer brothers' series grow by leaps and bounds. One of the latest was Season 4's resident metalhead and troublemaker, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). While the character was last seen dying in the Upside Down, a recent cast list from "Stranger Things" co-creator Ross Duffer that was reposted on X (formerly Twitter) has reignited theories that the fan favorite might return.
The list was captioned, "See you after the holidays," and though plenty of expected characters appear on the list, one name is mysteriously redacted. This has caused fans to once again speculate that Eddie could be coming back from the dead. Series devotees will recall there has been speculation on everything from where Eddie's body currently is to his tattoos and other attributes that suggest similarities to a "Dungeons & Dragons" figure who is connected to Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
How might Eddie Munson return from the dead in Stranger Things?
Eddie was killed by bats in Season 4 of "Stranger Things." This, along with the fact that the character has a tattoo of bats on his arm, has led fans to theorize that we could get to see Eddie again as Kas the Bloody-Handed, a figure who is brought back to life by Vecna in "Dungeons & Dragoons" lore after suffering a similar fate. Fans seized on the opportunity of the character list to once again float the idea that Eddie Munson will be returning in some fashion for the upcoming final season of "Stranger Things." "It's Eddie, and we all know it," wrote @PodioCommentary on Twitter.
User @BostonJerry agreed, writing, "It's gotta be Eddie Munson, he was just too popular to not bring him back from the dead."
And @TechNoirUK took these sentiments further, suggesting they don't even care how the character is brought back to life. "Bring back Eddie! I don't care if time travel is involved," they posted. Still, despite the clear desire for Eddie to return in "Stranger Things," other fans pointed out that the redacted name could be a couple of other pivotal characters who are expected to factor into Season 5 of the Netflix series.
Who else could be the redacted name on the list?
Another important aspect of the "Stranger Things" Season 4 finale that will be lingering in viewers' minds is Vecna's brutal final attack on Max (Sadie Sink), which sees the character's arms and legs broken and even suggests she may have gone blind from the assault. She is last seen in a coma. Since Max has been a major part of "Stranger Things" since Season 2 and has also emerged as something of a fan favorite, it would be strange to keep the character alive at all unless she were going to return. Furthermore, she is tied to both Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in important ways that will likely factor into the final season.
Of course, fans have also noted that the redacted name could belong to Linda Hamilton's new character, who is set to join "Stranger Things" in Season 5. The mystery is unlikely to be solved anytime soon, but with Ross Duffer suggesting that filming of the new season will begin early in the new year, we could have our answer by the end of 2024, depending on how things go with the production.