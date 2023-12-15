Stranger Things Season 5 Cast List Censors One Name & Fans Think They Know Who It Is

Eddie was killed by bats in Season 4 of "Stranger Things." This, along with the fact that the character has a tattoo of bats on his arm, has led fans to theorize that we could get to see Eddie again as Kas the Bloody-Handed, a figure who is brought back to life by Vecna in "Dungeons & Dragoons" lore after suffering a similar fate. Fans seized on the opportunity of the character list to once again float the idea that Eddie Munson will be returning in some fashion for the upcoming final season of "Stranger Things." "It's Eddie, and we all know it," wrote @PodioCommentary on Twitter.

User @BostonJerry agreed, writing, "It's gotta be Eddie Munson, he was just too popular to not bring him back from the dead."

And @TechNoirUK took these sentiments further, suggesting they don't even care how the character is brought back to life. "Bring back Eddie! I don't care if time travel is involved," they posted. Still, despite the clear desire for Eddie to return in "Stranger Things," other fans pointed out that the redacted name could be a couple of other pivotal characters who are expected to factor into Season 5 of the Netflix series.