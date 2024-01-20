All The Details To Know About The Brand Like Air From Shark Tank

Snack companies show up so frequently on ABC's investment reality series "Shark Tank" that Like Air's appearance on Season 15, Episode 11 isn't even the first time a popcorn or popcorn-adjacent snack brand has competed for an investment on the air. Previously, the owners of a company called Pipcorn negotiated a deal with Barbara Corcoran on Season 6, Episode 9. Then, after " Shark Tank," Pipcorn grew and even started introducing products beyond just its flagship popcorn snack.

Given just how much a deal with one of the Sharks helped Pipcorn expand, the owners of Like Air are surely hoping for a similar outcome when they enter the "Shark Tank" studio. What separates Like Air from its competition is a commitment to healthfulness above all else. Of course, while it's possible that the Sharks find this to be an asset, they could just as easily determine the product to be too niche. With that in mind, here's everything viewers need to know about Like Air as of its "Shark Tank" appearance.