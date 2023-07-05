Marvel Just Made A Major Change To Thor's Hammer And Look
Contains spoilers for "Thor Annual" #1
Thor is undergoing some major changes in the pages of Marvel Comics, refreshing the hero with one of his more classic looks as a new writer and artist team up to take over the book. While Thor returns to his most iconic look, his hammer, Mjolnir, is also getting a notable transformation that will carry over into his upcoming relaunch.
In his last ongoing series, which primarily featured the creative team of Donny Cates and Nic Klein, Thor received a dark costume change, trading his classic look created by Jack Kirby for a more modernized look that was relatively well-received from readers. However, with Al Ewing ("X-Men: Red") and Martin Coccolo ("Deadpool") taking over the God of Thunder's ongoing series with "Immortal Thor" soon, Marvel Comics just reverted back to Thor's classic ensemble. At the same time, Thor's hammer Mjolnir was also reformed, with the hero using his incredible powers to fix the previously cracked enchanted weapon.
How Thor changes his look and hammer
In the end story of "Thor Annual" #1 by Al Ewing, Martin Coccolo, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino (with covers from Alex Ross) from Marvel Comics, Lady Sif continues her duties as the Guardian of the Bifrost following Heimdall's death and the destruction of the Rainbow Bridge. While looking out to the stars, she's greeted by Thor. Sif is surprised to see Thor sporting a costume of "times past," with the God of Thunder letting out a hearty laugh about the situation. Thor shares as the All-Father, he's ready to be the leader Asgard needs, but is still Thor and won't deny the role. Hence, he returned to his roots more confident than ever before.
Meanwhile, Sif notes how Thor's cracked hammer, previously shattered during his battles against the God of Hammers and reforged by his sister Angela and the Angels of Heaven, seems lighter than before for the hero. Thor agrees and admits that with Odin no longer possessing the hammer now that he's in Valhalla, Mjolnir has become a part of him. Thor realizes the cracked hammer could use a new beginning and uses the powers of All-Father to summon an Odin-Storm. The storm strikes Mjolnir and causes the hammer to glow, leading it to be reforged and seemingly stronger than ever.
Thor could not reforge Mjolnir before because he never harnessed the full power of being all the All-Father like he can now. And the move does come with a cost, as using the Odin-Storm will put Thor into an Odin-Sleep, which will let him recharge his abilities while undergoing a deep, days-long slumber.
Can Thor's hammer be reforged in the MCU?
Thor currently also has a cracked hammer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Hela (Cate Blanchett) breaking his enchanted hammer in "Thor: Ragnarok," and Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) worthiness leading to it piecing it back together in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Can the MCU's version of Mjolnir be similarly reformed? The answer is probably not right now, at least not in the same way. In the current comics, Thor is the All-Father and is more powerful than his MCU counterpart. Without having the full power as All-Father, it's unlikely Thor could use an Odin-Storm to bring it back to its previous uncracked form. However, if the MCU needs a way to fix the hammer, the comics just provided a pretty solid solution to make it happen.
Regardless of what happens in the MCU, seeing Thor return to his classic look while having Mjolnir reformed is a welcome sight. If readers weren't excited about Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo's run on "Immortal Thor" bringing Thor back to his roots, the recent developments involving his costume and hammer should hint his previous status quo is over. Marvel appears to be embracing what made Thor great, to begin with.
"Thor: Annual" #1 by Marvel Comics is in comic book stores and available at online retailers now.
"Immortal Thor" #1 (solicit below) is due for an August 23 release.
In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR.