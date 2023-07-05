Marvel Just Made A Major Change To Thor's Hammer And Look

Thor currently also has a cracked hammer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Hela (Cate Blanchett) breaking his enchanted hammer in "Thor: Ragnarok," and Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) worthiness leading to it piecing it back together in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Can the MCU's version of Mjolnir be similarly reformed? The answer is probably not right now, at least not in the same way. In the current comics, Thor is the All-Father and is more powerful than his MCU counterpart. Without having the full power as All-Father, it's unlikely Thor could use an Odin-Storm to bring it back to its previous uncracked form. However, if the MCU needs a way to fix the hammer, the comics just provided a pretty solid solution to make it happen.

Regardless of what happens in the MCU, seeing Thor return to his classic look while having Mjolnir reformed is a welcome sight. If readers weren't excited about Al Ewing and Martin Coccolo's run on "Immortal Thor" bringing Thor back to his roots, the recent developments involving his costume and hammer should hint his previous status quo is over. Marvel appears to be embracing what made Thor great, to begin with.

"Thor: Annual" #1 by Marvel Comics is in comic book stores and available at online retailers now.

"Immortal Thor" #1 (solicit below) is due for an August 23 release.



In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR.

