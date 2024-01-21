Sharon Stone Pitched A Barbie Movie Before Margot Robbie - But It Ended Badly

In the same year that superhero cinematic universes slowly started becoming a thing of the past, the creative vision and rich themes present in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" helped it become 2023's biggest moneymaker at the box office. As the film got its rightful recognition during the 2024 awards season, "The Flight Attendant" actor Sharon Stone reminded fans of how impossible getting such an ambitious project off the ground was not long ago.

Stone left a comment on a video of America Ferrera's acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards that the actor posted on Instagram about her experience pitching a movie based on the popular Mattel toy line. "I was laughed out if [sic] the studio when [I] came [with] the Barbie idea in the [']90s [with] the support of the head of Barbie," she said. "How far we've come thank you ladies for your courage and endurance."

As the record-breaking "Barbie" readily proved, there is more than an audience for bold, feminist filmmaking that is both quirky and richly heartfelt. With our world growing more socially conscious, daring creators like Gerwig will continue hitting home runs at the box office, and eventually, it'll be impossible for studios to ignore these types of stories the way that Stone's was only three decades earlier.