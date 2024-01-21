Why Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan's Director Criticized The Reboot Movies

Round up the usual suspects considered to be the best "Star Trek" villains in the franchise, and Ricardo Montalban's Khan Noonien Singh is guaranteed to be in the lineup. That bare-chested silver fox with vengeance on his mind after being "buried alive...buried alive..." is still the highlight of the best "Star Trek" movie ever made, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." It's understandable, then, why its director, Nicholas Meyer, was pretty vocal about the film that took key elements from his and failed in replicating it.

In the 2016 book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," which gives an oral history of the latter half of the "Star Trek" franchise up to that point, Meyer spoke highly of the new crew comprising Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, as well as the actor playing the antagonist of "Star Trek Into Darkness," Benedict Cumberbatch. Even so, he felt it wasn't enough to warrant J.J. Abrams' second contribution to the franchise, "Star Trek Into Darkness."

In the book, Meyer admitted, "I just thought [Cumberbatch] was great, but I have to confess that I don't understand these new 'Star Trek' movies. Maybe I just sound like an old fogey or something, but it doesn't seem to have anything to do with what made 'Star Trek' compelling." Speaking of Khan, Meyer said, "I don't get how anybody else can be him and not be Ricardo Montalban. So a lot of it just didn't track for me."