Superman & Lois: Why General Lane Will See Significantly Less Screentime In Season 4

It's that time of year where TV renewals and cancellations run rampant. Fans brace themselves for the worst and rejoice at any positive news. But for fans of The CW's "Superman & Lois," it's been a bit of a mixed bag.

The good news is that the network decided to renew "Superman & Lois" for Season 4. It was somewhat of a surprise given how The CW has scaled back its DC adaptations, especially with "The Flash" ending after its ninth season. However, "Superman & Lois" is largely separate from all that (unless the multiverse is involved), so the network is keeping it going a little while longer, with a catch.

For starters, Season 4 will have a reduced episode count. While the first two seasons had 15 episodes a piece and Season 3 had 13, Season 4 of the show will only get 10 episodes. Additionally, many cast members have been cut entirely or had their parts significantly reduced. That includes Dylan Walsh's General Samuel Lane, the father of Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and father-in-law to Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin). His wife, Leslie Bourque-Walsh, seemingly confirmed General Lane wouldn't return in any capacity for Season 4, writing on Instagram, "Congrats to the families of S&L for finally getting the update of their fate. We now know General Lane was cut due to budget. It was a fun ride. Bye." It may be possible he could return in a limited capacity to round out his character, but fans should be prepared to say goodbye to Lois' dad.