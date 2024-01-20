Chad Stahelski's Ghost Of Tsushima Movie Won't Debut Soon Unless One Thing Happens

It would appear that we're observing the start of a golden age of video game adaptations. In early 2023, "The Last of Us" earned widespread critical acclaim, and "The Super Mario Bros." broke box office records, potentially marking a turnaround for game-based projects after decades of flubs. There are other exciting titles in the works; one that players are salivating over as much as any other is the upcoming "Ghost of Tsushima" film.

Helmed by Chad Stahelski of "John Wick" fame, fans can probably rest assured that the stirring samurai epic is in good hands. However, there is a small caveat there, being that the director has set the "Highlander" reboot as his next project. This means that unless the filmmaker hands "Ghost of Tsushima" directorial duties off to someone else, the movie will be a ways off.

Still, Stahelski shared some positive developments about the project and even suggested that it's on the same level for him as "Highlander." "We have a script, we're very close to getting our s*** together on that, as well," he told Screen Rant. "Development is always tricky; it's studios, it's strikes, and availabilities, and scouting."