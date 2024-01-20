Chad Stahelski's Ghost Of Tsushima Movie Won't Debut Soon Unless One Thing Happens
It would appear that we're observing the start of a golden age of video game adaptations. In early 2023, "The Last of Us" earned widespread critical acclaim, and "The Super Mario Bros." broke box office records, potentially marking a turnaround for game-based projects after decades of flubs. There are other exciting titles in the works; one that players are salivating over as much as any other is the upcoming "Ghost of Tsushima" film.
Helmed by Chad Stahelski of "John Wick" fame, fans can probably rest assured that the stirring samurai epic is in good hands. However, there is a small caveat there, being that the director has set the "Highlander" reboot as his next project. This means that unless the filmmaker hands "Ghost of Tsushima" directorial duties off to someone else, the movie will be a ways off.
Still, Stahelski shared some positive developments about the project and even suggested that it's on the same level for him as "Highlander." "We have a script, we're very close to getting our s*** together on that, as well," he told Screen Rant. "Development is always tricky; it's studios, it's strikes, and availabilities, and scouting."
Stahelski is equally excited about Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima
"You have to will things into existence. I think the two things that I am closest and most interested in are 'Highlander' and 'Ghost of Tsushima,'" Chad Stahelski explained. "Both amazing, amazing properties; the story of 'Ghost' is also one of my favorite properties of all time."
"Ghost of Tsushima" follows a samurai named Jin Sakai, who survives a massacre by Mongolian forces on the island of Tsushima in Japan. As he sets out for revenge, he is conflicted between fighting as an honorable ronin or adapting guerrilla warfare and stealth techniques to kill his enemies before they see him.
Stahelski's enthusiasm could double as good news for more patient gamers, especially since "Highlander" will likely be great with him at the helm (he has a strong track record as a director). Still, it means that "Ghost of Tsushima" could be as much as five years away if he stays on board.
Previously, Stahelski has been the man behind all four John Wick films, and with two to four-year production times on those projects, it's easy to imagine fans not seeing "Ghost of Tsushima" in theaters until at least 2027 or so. We'll have to cross our fingers and hope the movie releases sooner rather than later.