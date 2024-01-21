Michael Shannon Replaces Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin In New Spider-Man Movie Fan Art

The reason the mirror motif seems especially appropriate is that the most famous version of the character, the one played by Willem Dafoe, memorably speaks to himself in the mirror while losing his mind in "Spider-Man." Meanwhile, in Subi Özil's fan art, the demonic Goblin mask and a clawed green hand can be seen breaking up the image.

While Dafoe's Green Goblin is almost completely green in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy, Özil seems to have taken some pointers from the classic design, which "Spider-Man: No Way Home" also nods to with the villain's purple hood and cowl. This comes through in the fan art by way of Özil's choice to give the suit a dark purple color that helps complete the look.

Though we may never see Michael Shannon in the role of Green Goblin, art like this shows that the actor would be a great fit as the "Spider-Man" villain. Who knows? We could still see him join the dozens of other big names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that is, if they can find the right role for his intense and intimidating style.