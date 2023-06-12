Why Michael Shannon Prefers The Man Of Steel's Zod To The Flash's Portrayal
Michael Shannon's return to the DCU in "The Flash" wasn't the satisfying experience he hoped it would be. The actor, who first donned the mantle of General Zod in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," told Collider during a 2023 interview that his second outing as the Kryptonian antagonist wasn't as fulfilling as the first.
"I'm not gonna lie, ['The Flash'] wasn't quite satisfying for me, as an actor," Shannon said. "These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures. It's like, 'Here's this person. Here's that person, and they're fighting!' It's not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt 'Man of Steel' was. Whether people think that's crazy or not, I don't even care. I really felt like 'Man of Steel' was actually a pretty sophisticated story. I feel like 'The Flash' is too, but it's not Zod's story. I'm basically there to present a challenge."
This statement aligns with Shannon's original impression of "The Flash," too. In an exclusive interview with Looper earlier this year, Shannon admitted that his return as General Zod in "The Flash" confused him, as it didn't make sense with the character's narrative conclusion. In that interview, too, Shannon praised Snyder and his time on "Man of Steel." He echoed a similar sentiment during a video interview with Vanity Fair, where he described the 2013 film as a culturally significant story.
Michael Shannon isn't the only superhero struggling with multiverse fatigue
Michael Shannon's not wrong about multiverse superhero films being packed with more character introductions than character development, and he's not the only actor struggling to express a certain fatigue with the situation. In 2022, Marvel released "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." While the film focuses on the titular Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the character that got the most internet buzz was Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), also known as the Scarlet Witch.
During an interview with Josh Horowitz, Olsen confessed she found the repetitive narrative structure in "Multiverse of Madness" to be a hurdle she had to overcome so that she could create a compelling performance. Both Olsen and Shannon seem to couch their criticisms in gentle language, but the undercurrent is clear. Multiverse stories are fun for audiences but not necessarily for the performers who bring them to life. That said, neither Olsen nor Shannon have been caught turning down their respective offers to engage with multiverse narratives.