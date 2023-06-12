Why Michael Shannon Prefers The Man Of Steel's Zod To The Flash's Portrayal

Michael Shannon's return to the DCU in "The Flash" wasn't the satisfying experience he hoped it would be. The actor, who first donned the mantle of General Zod in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," told Collider during a 2023 interview that his second outing as the Kryptonian antagonist wasn't as fulfilling as the first.

"I'm not gonna lie, ['The Flash'] wasn't quite satisfying for me, as an actor," Shannon said. "These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures. It's like, 'Here's this person. Here's that person, and they're fighting!' It's not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt 'Man of Steel' was. Whether people think that's crazy or not, I don't even care. I really felt like 'Man of Steel' was actually a pretty sophisticated story. I feel like 'The Flash' is too, but it's not Zod's story. I'm basically there to present a challenge."

This statement aligns with Shannon's original impression of "The Flash," too. In an exclusive interview with Looper earlier this year, Shannon admitted that his return as General Zod in "The Flash" confused him, as it didn't make sense with the character's narrative conclusion. In that interview, too, Shannon praised Snyder and his time on "Man of Steel." He echoed a similar sentiment during a video interview with Vanity Fair, where he described the 2013 film as a culturally significant story.