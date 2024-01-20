Why Dolph Lundgren's Aquaman 2 Role Was So 'Frustrating'

To close out the long-running DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. offered moviegoers "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." The film has a lot to keep viewers engaged, such as the comedic dynamic between Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), Black Manta's (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) descent into madness due to the Black Trident, and the villain's attempt to destroy Earth. Minor characters in the franchise get some time to shine as well, such as Mera's (Amber Heard) father, King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), who aids in Aquaman's mission to stop Manta's evil scheme.

Unfortunately, Lundgren isn't very happy with "The Lost Kingdom" now that all is said and done. During an interview with UPI, he revealed his frustration over the final script, which supposedly cut out more material for him and Heard. "I was a bigger part of it, and Amber Heard was a bigger part of it," he shared, recalling that reshoots and a restructuring of the story diminished their presence in the finished feature. "It was a little frustrating for me. I felt a little disappointed, but life goes on," Lundgren added.

The actor also discussed this prior version of "The Lost Kingdom" in another interview, hinting at a different cut of the film that never made it to theaters.