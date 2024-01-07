The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Sequel - Will It Ever Happen?

The odds appear to be in "The Hunger Games" favor once again with the success of the franchise's prequel. "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" was officially released in theaters on November 17, 2023, and in just 10 days had already reached the $100 million mark domestically while also reaching that same amount abroad.

The original four films of "The Hunger Games" proved to be blockbusters that elevated the careers of Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, and the success of the prequel seems to prove that fans of the original series want more Panem, even without the presence of Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Hutcherson).

The prequel's ending did leave room for a possible sequel. The film's director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson told People that there are sequel possibilities out there, some of which go beyond the loose ends left hanging at the conclusion of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." But will a sequel to this intriguing prequel ever happen?