The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Sequel - Will It Ever Happen?
The odds appear to be in "The Hunger Games" favor once again with the success of the franchise's prequel. "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" was officially released in theaters on November 17, 2023, and in just 10 days had already reached the $100 million mark domestically while also reaching that same amount abroad.
The original four films of "The Hunger Games" proved to be blockbusters that elevated the careers of Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, and the success of the prequel seems to prove that fans of the original series want more Panem, even without the presence of Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Hutcherson).
The prequel's ending did leave room for a possible sequel. The film's director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson told People that there are sequel possibilities out there, some of which go beyond the loose ends left hanging at the conclusion of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." But will a sequel to this intriguing prequel ever happen?
Why isn't The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes sequel happening yet?
A return to the districts is not complete without Suzanne Collins, according to Nina Jacobson and Francis Lawrence, who told Entertainment Weekly that they are eager to see what she does next. Collins wrote "The Hunger Games" book series, with the trilogy's first installment released in 2008 and the last installment landing on shelves in 2010. In 2020, she released "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," which focuses on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he becomes a mentor to District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler). She has been an integral part of the movies, writing and executive producing each part of the franchise. "Suzanne always writes from a thematic foundation ... If Suzanne has another thematic idea that she feels fits the world of Panem — whether that's with new people [or] familiar characters [like] Finnick, Haymitch, whoever — I'd be really interested at looking at it and being a part of it," said Lawrence, who has been working on "The Hunger Games" since the original films.
In an interview with Polygon, Jacobson also noted Collins' intention in terms of what gets added or doesn't get added to "The Hunger Games," adding that they don't want to make a sequel just for the sake of it. "Suzanne, the originator and North Star of everything that we try to do with these books, she doesn't write just to make money. She writes when she has something to say," she said.
What has been said about The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes sequel?
As fans await any news regarding a sequel to "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," Hunter Schafer told Entertainment Weekly that she is really interested in learning more about her character Tigris, who starts out as Coriolanus Snow's doting cousin before becoming a stylist who is eager to watch him fall in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2." "I want to know what happens, even if I wasn't playing her. I want to know how we get there," she said, adding that she had fun building a younger version of the character that had caught her attention in the earlier film. Francis Lawrence and Nina Jacobson told People that they would also like to see that same progression unfold.
As for Tom Blyth, who plays the younger version of President Snow, he told GQ that he didn't always see himself joining a franchise, but his love for the books drew him in. "I've started to hate hearing the word 'franchise' come out of my mouth. Because I never thought that it was going to be something that I would say because I always wanted to do like 'proper films.' ... These books are really really good and they are about something more than just, like, superhero powers," he said.
What could be explored in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes sequel?
For some movies, the ending draws a story to a calm close, but that's definitely not the direction taken in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." There is plenty of action up until the last possible moment. Coriolanus Snow is seen spiraling as he searches in anger for Lucy Gray Baird who disappears after realizing the person he has become. He also lies to Sejanus Plinth's (Josh Andrés Rivera) family following his death, telling his parents that they had a wonderful friendship when he actually betrayed their son, sending him to the Hanging Tree.
There is even more deceit as Snow meets with Dean Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage) who expresses his disappointment in his changes to the games, which have increased their popularity. Highbottom states that while he has been praised for creating the games, he hoped that people's current boredom with the event would lead to its destruction. Amid their confrontation and the spilling of a secret, Snow poisons Highbottom.
Strategy and secrets are hallmarks of "The Hunger Games" franchise — only time will tell when Snow's skeletons are uncovered. This could turn friends into enemies, bringing about a story that details his retaliation, their reaction, and possible consequences.
Who would star in the sequel to The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes?
This depends on what part of this vast universe Suzanne Collins wants to tackle next. If she were to pick up right from where "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" left off, the sequel could continue recounting Coriolanus Snow's transformation, meaning that Tom Blyth could reprise his role with Hunter Schafer returning as Tigris to witness his dastardly deeds while making choices that could create a domino effect. With this approach, Snow would be at university, and this could mean the return of Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis), who likely has a few more lessons for Snow as well as some tricks up her sleeve.
But a chronological sequel doesn't have to focus entirely on Snow, and it could keep him out of the picture altogether. Lucy Gray Baird disappears at the film's end. While some believe she is dead, chances are she goes on plenty of adventures. This could include members of the Covey that viewers have not met and a possible introduction to District 13.
"The Hunger Games" is much wider than District 12 and the Capitol, meaning that Collins could use this next installment to visit other parts of the world to explain how the events that happened in one district directly affected another. She could also choose to tell another story that takes place around the same time as Katniss' Hunger Games, which could lead to new details.
Suzanne Collins has The Hunger Games timeline
Amid the anticipation of what could happen next, Suzanne Collins seems to have much of "The Hunger Games" universe already figured out. Francis Lawrence told USA Today that she has figured out the tiniest of details, including when the iconic three-finger salute should be used, which is why fans will not see it in this prequel. "Suzanne has a bible of 'Hunger Games' mythology, and according to her timeline, people weren't using that salute yet," he said, noting that they had filmed a reaping scene with the salute before realizing the mistake. "Luckily we had versions of the reaping without the salute," he added.
It's these tiny details that could lead to more stories, and Collins' keen planning skills could be laying the groundwork for more films that connect the characters and tales, resulting in a greater explanation of the decades-long turmoil that eventually comes to a head with Katniss Everdeen's revolution and the fall of President Snow.
A sequel could explore Katniss' family
In both "The Hunger Games" book and the movie, Katniss Everdeen is introduced as a young woman doing her best to take care of her sister Primrose (Willow Shields) and her mother (Paula Macomson). Katniss' father was killed several years before the events seen in the film. It is mentioned that he died in a mine explosion along with Gale Hawthorne's (Liam Hemsworth) father.
Depicting her father's work in the mines and the early days of his relationship with Katniss' mother could be a possibility in terms of a cinematic and literary expansion. This could mean stories that see her parents and Gale's parents as young couples who are starting to grow their families. This could also introduce Peeta Mellark's parents and their baking business.
The lives of Katniss' parents are something that Suzanne Collins has already thought plenty about. She told The New York Times in 2018, "Her parents have their own histories in District 12 but I only included what's pertinent to Katniss' tale ... I have a world of information about the characters that didn't make it into the book. With some stories, revealing that could be illuminating, but in the case of 'The Hunger Games,' I think it would only be a distraction unless it was part of a new tale within the world of Panem."
Another Katniss story is not likely
There seems to be an unlimited amount of stories to be told in Panem, but more than likely, fans will not see another tale centered on Katniss Everdeen. Nina Jacobson recently told Yahoo! Entertainment, "Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled."
The ending of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay– Part 2" finds Katniss and Peeta Mellark married with a family of their own, with Peeta still reeling from the effects of the brainwashing from the Capitol and Katniss telling their children about the lengths that they went to liberate Panem. It is a finale that shares just a snapshot of their quiet life in a world that seems to be free of oppression and full of harmony. However, Jennifer Lawrence told Variety that she would be interested in picking up the bow and arrow of this heroine once again if given the chance. "Oh, my God — totally! If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100 percent," she said.
Other games could be revisited
In the original book trilogy and its films, the details of past games are sprinkled throughout, offering a backstory to this annual carnage and how some characters are deeply connected to it. This includes Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), the victor of the 50th Hunger Games, and Katniss and Peeta's mentor. Several details about the 50th games are mentioned in "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," including that this year of the games marked the second Quarter Quell. While the games themselves are meant to punish the districts, Quarter Quells recognize the districts' defeat during the First Rebellion. This is marked with big twists in that year's games. For Haymitch, he saw twice the number of tributes. Katniss and Peeta find a tape of his game, including his reaping, and they see several familiar faces in the crowd, one of them being Katniss' mother. This could lay the groundwork for a prequel focused on Haymitch's origin story and maybe more details about Katniss' parents.
This second installment in the series also introduces Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin), the victor of the 65th Hunger Games, who was forced into the arena at just 14 years old. In the book, Katniss refers to him as a living legend since he is one of the youngest victors that the games have ever seen. Taking a step back in time with him could mean an exploration of his home, District 4, as well as what it took for such a young tribute to become a victor.
The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes could get its own prequel
Readers and moviegoers alike have now witnessed the early days of the Hunger Games, while meeting key players like Dr. Volumnia Gaul and Dean Casca Highbottom, who is credited with creating it. However, a confession at the end of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" lets people in on a secret: His idea for the games was only meant as a joke and thought exercise until Coriolanus Snow's father, Crassus, took matters into his own hands. Highbottom tells Coriolanus how devastated he is by the renewed popularity of the games, before the young Snow kills Highbottom by poisoning him.
While the beginning of the film does depict a war-torn Panem, a full recounting of the First Rebellion and the friendship between Highbottom and Crassus have not been fully depicted just yet. Exploring this moment in time could lead to uncovering deeper secrets, including extra details about the start of the First Rebellion. Taking this route in the franchise could very well lead to a depiction of the first Hunger Games, including the preparations and possibly Highbottom's pleas to stop the event before it begins.
Snow's working relationship with Dr. Gaul could be another direction
Dr. Volumnia Gaul is the Head Gamemaker known for being instrumental in the building of the Capitol's experimental weapons division as well as for the terrifying work she has done on animals, including creating a vicious snake that Coriolanus Snow uses to save Lucy Gray Baird.
"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" proves that Snow and Dr. Gaul share appreciation and respect for each other, but with their egos, that can only go so far. Especially since Snow is learning how to use her creations to serve his agendas. It's a scheme that may catch up to him in the end, but it could mean that she becomes an enemy.
As for Viola Davis, she told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she had a great time with the role. "Oh, I love playing the villain because everybody sees me ... Sometimes they have tears in their eyes, and they're like, 'Can I hug you?' You know, almost like they have to reconcile a bad childhood or something," she said, noting that the makeup took four hours to apply and 45 minutes to remove. "And the hardest part to take off was the nose. I mean, it was so hard that the makeup artists literally had to brace their feet and just pull it." As for her involvement with the franchise, she told Business Insider that she had a very special reason for participating. "I wanted to impress my 13-year-old daughter, Genesis," she said.
Could there be an origin story for Effie Trinket?
Younger versions of well-known characters are visited during "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," but one fan favorite that is noticeably missing is Effie Trinket, the very fashionable escort for the District 12 tributes played by Elizabeth Banks. She first appears in "The Hunger Games," announcing the names of the tributes, including Primrose Everdeen before Katniss intervenes, famously volunteering as tribute. While she hails from the Capitol, she does become an ally to Katniss, joining her in the Second Rebellion.
Witnessing her origin story would be nothing short of a visual spectacle for fashion fans as such a tale would more than likely include an evolution of her style as viewers learn how she stepped into the role of escort. If Trinket were to be revisited, Elizabeth Banks has said that she would interested in stepping back into the character's glamorous shoes. She told MTV in 2015, "She's one of those iconic characters. You know, along with everyone in 'The Hunger Games.' ... They're all characters, I think, so well written and so well done on the screen, and if people want more, I'm definitely up for it. I just love Effie, so I would do it. Sure."