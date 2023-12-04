The Biggest Plot Holes In The Hunger Games Franchise

Since its introduction in 2008, Suzanne Collins' "The Hunger Games" series has become one of the most successful modern book franchises. As well as the numerous sequel novels, it also led to a film adaptation series that now includes five movies following the release of the prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

Set in a dystopian future where the powerful and affluent Capitol controls the downtrodden citizens of 12 districts, the eponymous annual event sees randomly selected "tributes" forced to fight to the death for entertainment. An ensemble cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, and Liam Hemsworth, brought the action to life on screen in brilliant fashion and helped make the franchise an unprecedented success.

Like any film narrative that involves multiple entries, "The Hunger Games" franchise has its fair share of plot holes. With so many things going on, it is understandable that some of them don't make sense and fans have noticed some of these glaring problems in the movies released so far. Here are some of the biggest plot holes in "The Hunger Games" franchise.