Brian Cox Has Two Conditions To Return As Logan Roy For A Succession Movie

In the aftermath of the 75th annual Emmy Awards, where the HBO drama "Succession" took home half a dozen trophies for its fourth and final season, fans might be wondering if creator Jesse Armstrong wants to keep expanding the show's universe with a movie. Star Brian Cox, who played patriarch Logan Roy on the series, has some thoughts about that — and says he would only participate under two pretty basic conditions: that it's good and that Armstrong is involved. "We'll see," Cox told Variety before the Emmys. "If it's good enough and Jesse Armstrong wants to do it, I might do it."

But Cox also noted that since Armstrong chose to end "Succession" after four critically beloved and wildly successful seasons, closing out the story on his own terms, it's definitely possible that a "Succession" movie never comes to fruition at all. "What I love about it and what I love about Jesse Armstrong is we don't go past our sell-by date," Cox continued. "A lot of American shows do go past their sell-by dates. We've left people wanting. You always want to keep people wanting."