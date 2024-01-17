Brian Cox Has Two Conditions To Return As Logan Roy For A Succession Movie
In the aftermath of the 75th annual Emmy Awards, where the HBO drama "Succession" took home half a dozen trophies for its fourth and final season, fans might be wondering if creator Jesse Armstrong wants to keep expanding the show's universe with a movie. Star Brian Cox, who played patriarch Logan Roy on the series, has some thoughts about that — and says he would only participate under two pretty basic conditions: that it's good and that Armstrong is involved. "We'll see," Cox told Variety before the Emmys. "If it's good enough and Jesse Armstrong wants to do it, I might do it."
But Cox also noted that since Armstrong chose to end "Succession" after four critically beloved and wildly successful seasons, closing out the story on his own terms, it's definitely possible that a "Succession" movie never comes to fruition at all. "What I love about it and what I love about Jesse Armstrong is we don't go past our sell-by date," Cox continued. "A lot of American shows do go past their sell-by dates. We've left people wanting. You always want to keep people wanting."
How would Logan even factor into a new Succession project?
Even if Brian Cox wanted to return for some sort of spin-off or movie, how can Logan Roy appear in any future "Succession" project when his character died in Season 4, Episode 3?
Fans around the world were shocked during that episode, titled "Connor's Wedding," when Logan's children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) receive a call that their father is "sick." While aboard a flight on his private jet, Logan falls seriously ill, and it's left to Shiv's estranged husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) to deliver the news that flight attendants are trying to revive the fallen billionaire. What unfolds next is a gripping, horrifying, and unexpectedly gutting series of events in which Shiv, Kendall, and Roman sob into an iPhone in turn, attempting to talk their father out of dying and uttering their final words to him.
Certainly there could be a "Succession" prequel that features Logan, but if Jesse Armstrong ever makes a show or film focused on the events after the series finale, Cox will have to sit that out.
Brian Cox thinks one potential Succession spin-off is DOA
Brian Cox did specify that he thought one potential "Succession" spin-off might not be such a great idea. Specifically, Cox told Variety that he thinks a movie or show centered around the hapless Cousin Greg, played by Nicholas Braun, wouldn't be a great idea. Why? Cox just thinks Braun is ready to move on. "I don't think Nick Braun would want to do it either," Cox said. "He's going onto other things, which are really exciting for him."
This idea came about when Kieran Culkin pitched a Cousin Greg show at the Golden Globes, despite telling Variety that a spin-off was a "horrible idea." Not only that, but Culkin had an inkling of how his impish, disturbed Roman Roy could be involved. After saying Roman could show up occasionally on the Cousin Greg series, Culkin tried to figure out what he could gain from it as an actor. "For like — entrance applause? Would that work in a show like this? That's why I would do it," he declared. Until that comes to pass — if it ever does — you can watch or re-watch "Succession" on HBO or Max now.