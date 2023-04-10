Succession S4 Episode 3's Most Emotional Moment Was Unscripted

"Succession" director Mark Mylod confirmed that all three actors improvised the moment on the set on the day of filming. "They just fell into each other there, which was just gorgeous," he explained. That Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) all choose to separate after the embrace makes it even more powerful in Mylod's opinion: "I found that tremendously poignant. That was an incredibly busy day shooting. But it was very, very emotional for all of us."

It's perhaps not surprising that each actor was moved after having to deliver such emotionally pulverizing material. The Roy siblings, however, each begin mourning in their own way and mainly spend the episode either trying to control the situation or licking their wounds alone. Shiv leaves with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), seeking comfort from her husband even though their marriage has been in a state of disrepair for some time. Roman boards the plane to view Logan's body, then accompany it off the jet. That leaves Kendall alone on the tarmac with his own thoughts, watching his father's body being loaded into the ambulance from a distance. It's a reflection of both the fierce individualism of the family and their unity. There's caring there, but also selfishness — which is ultimately the Roy way.