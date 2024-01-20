AI Reimagines Spider-Man's Costume In Different Countries & The Results Are Stunning

Once upon a time, the name Spider-Man conjured a very specific image. The red and blue tights, the black web detail work, the fun little spider-shaped emblem, and the inexplicably emotional, unseeing eyes are all aspects of Spidey's iconic outfit. And they still are. But Peter Parker isn't the only Spider-Person in the public consciousness anymore. From Miles Morales to Gwen Stacy, and Cassandra Webb to Miguel O'Hara, moviegoers know that wall-crawlers can come in literally thousands of forms and can wear whatever suits their style. Also, let's not pretend that Parker ever stuck to one aesthetic. None of Spider-Man's most powerful costumes in the Marvel multiverse mirror his standard gear.

And that aesthetic breathing room has opened the door for fans to experiment. On TikTok, digital artist @spanishia used MidJourney to reimagine Marvel's favorite hero as if he were from different countries. The formula must've worked well for them because they posted a follow-up video. All told, @spanishia created 23 Spider-Variants from 23 countries.

Some of the costumes are simply a palette swap, others feature terrifying armor or radical protrusions, and some are just plain weird. However, that's kind of how the Spider-Verse already works, and nothing will ever be as weird as Spiders-Man. India Spider-Man might be a close second, though.