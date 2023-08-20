The 5 Most Powerful Spider-Man Costumes In The Marvel Multiverse

In "The Amazing Spider-Man" 329 by David Michelinie, Erik Larsen, Andy Mushynsky, Bob Sharen, and Rick Parker, Peter Parker managed to gain the powers of the Engima Force, wielded by those who have become Captain Universe. In the two-part story, Spider-Man used the Uni-Power, the name of the cosmic abilities, to stop Sebastian Shaw and his Tri-Sentinels from destroying him and Marvel's mutants. While he initially noticed enhanced powers such as ultra-hearing, telescope vision, and increased strength, while being attacked, Spider-Man evolved into the new Captain Universe with a colorful, spacey new costume.

Serving as the host of Uni-Power, it's revealed that the Enigma Force chose Spider-Man and gave him cosmic powers that made the hero stronger than ever. As Captain Universe, Spider-Man showcased the epic Uni-Power, taking down three Sentinels before reverting to his usual form. In "What If... Spider-Man Had Not Lost His Cosmic Powers?" by Glenn Herdling, Scott McDaniel, Jim Sanders, Sam De La Rosa, Tom Vincent, and Ken Bruzenak, the issue imagined what would have happened to the web-slinger if he kept the Uni-Power, where the hero nearly becomes corrupted by his cosmic powers, choosing to rid himself of them after coming into conflict with Thor.

Parker wasn't the only spider-hero to become Captain Universe, as Miles Morales gained Uni-Power in the "Spider-Geddon" event. The Enigma Force was last seen during the "King in Black" event, where Eddie Brock became the host of the cosmic force and used them to take down the King in Black, revealing the power was the God of Symbiotes' true opposite.