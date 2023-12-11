Yellowstone: What Happened To John Dutton's Wife Evelyn?

The Dutton family on Paramount's "Yellowstone" are missing a lot — warmth, empathy, and understanding to name a few. It is also easy to see that the Dutton ranch is missing a woman's touch. Though Beth (Kelly Reilly) officially moves back to the homestead during the series premiere, the series isn't exactly swimming in female representation. This discrepancy is partly because John's (Kevin Costner) wife died some years prior.

Explored in Season 1, Episode 3, Gretchen Mol plays Evelyn, the matriarch of the Dutton family, who dies in an accident both brutal and tragic. While on a horseback ride with her young children at the time, Beth (Kylie Rogers) and Kayce (Rhys Alterman), Evelyn chides her daughter for spooking the horses. They can sense her timidness, and she needs a firmer hand to control them. In what is almost an act of fate, that day Evelyn falls from her horse. Even crueler, the horse falls on top of her and crushes her to death. In her final moments, she — in no uncertain terms — proves that Kayce is her favorite child. She blames Beth for the circumstances and orders her and her alone to find help. Barely a teenager at the time, Beth tries her best to get help, but her mother dies regardless.