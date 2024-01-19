Why X-Men Star Alexandra Shipp Doesn't Want To Play Storm Again In The MCU

As fans wait for some fresh blood to play the next generation of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they've primarily made do with familiar faces popping up in cameos as their favorite X-Men. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" saw Patrick Stewart come back as Charles Xavier, and Kelsey Grammer made a quick appearance as Beast in the post-credits scene for "The Marvels." However, one former X-Men star who isn't headed for the MCU is Alexandra Shipp, who played Storm in "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "Dark Phoenix."

Entertainment Tonight asked Shipp if she'd ever come back to the Marvel fold, to which she responded, "You know what's kind of funny, is, no. Yeah, I am not interested."

The actor hasn't done too bad for herself in the years since leaving the X-Men franchise, starring in "Barbie" and "Anyone But You," and she wants to continue exploring new roles. "The thing is, what I love about the career that I've been able to form is that I can play many different things, and at this point, I feel like I've done what I needed to do with Storm," she said. "I think that there are other women who could take on that role and really kill it, and I support that."

Based on this statement, audiences probably shouldn't expect Shipp to cameo as Storm in the forthcoming "Deadpool 3," though she does have some thoughts on the X-Man's cinematic future.