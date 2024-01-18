Thanos' Daughter Was Also His Girlfriend - An Awkward Marvel Fact Explained

Finding himself spurned by his long-desired love, Death, Marvel Comics' Thanos once created a being capable of giving him everything he ever wanted. However, it's difficult to ignore the fact that the Mad Titan's creation was a spitting image of himself. Even more disturbing is how she acts and appears like both a daughter and a girlfriend.

In "Infinity Gauntlet" #3 (by Jim Starlin, George Perez, Joe Rubinstein, Ian Laughlin, Christie Scheele, and Jack Morelli), an omnipotent Thanos finds the living embodiment of Death rejecting his offer to stand by his side, even after he snaps half of all life from existence with the Infinity Stones. In response, Thanos creates a supreme being named Terraxia the Terrible, someone capable of giving him the affection he deserves and the love and devotion he needs. He even describes her as "everything my soul longs for," making it clear her role is to make Death jealous.

However, Terraxia looks like a female version of Thanos and could easily be mistaken for his daughter. She refers to him as "my love" and worships the ground he walks on. But, despite creating Terraxia in his own image, he largely denies her devotion, and instead uses her as a tool to win Death's love — a plan that doesn't succeed. Throughout her short time in existence, she eagerly tries to get Thanos' attention, offering him the loving embrace Death refuses. But the uber-powerful Frankenstein's monster-like creation is rebuffed by her creator at every turn.