Why George Clooney Thinks Directing Is 'More Fun' Than Acting

While George Clooney is celebrated for his charismatic presence as an actor, too often do his directorial efforts go under the radar. His movies such as "The Monuments Men," "The Ides of March," and "Good Night, and Good Luck" have been hits at the box office and awards season alike, with the latter film even earning Clooney an Oscar nomination for best director. But audience perception matters little to Clooney, who admits that he prefers being behind the camera instead of in front of it.

Speaking with Sky News about his upcoming biopic sports drama, "The Boys in the Boat," the "Ocean's Eleven" and "ER" star shared why he finds directing so worth it. "It's more fun, you have a lot more control. I get to boss [the actors] around and I don't have to learn how to row." However, he did admit that he still had fun acting, but further acknowledged how much joy directing brought him.

"Directing is a fun thing to do," Clooney stated. "It's fun to come in the morning and it's fun to write a screenplay and then have somebody build a set that you wrote, it really is." Being such an active participant in a film's production is not only fun but has proven to be far more fulfilling for Clooney as an artist. He continued, "As you get older, you need to have other things to do. You can't just do one thing. I'm lucky because I'm 62 and I get to do the stuff I love, and a lot of people don't get that." As much as he may love directing now, Clooney's initial seat in the director's chair came under chaotic circumstances.