Neve Campbell Open To Scream 7 Return Under One Condition
It's not an understatement to say that the "Scream" franchise has imploded as of late. In November 2023, star Melissa Barrera was unceremoniously fired from her starring role as Sam Carpenter after she made social media posts that the studio deemed offensive. Several other big names have also left the franchise ahead of "Scream 7," which was already greenlit, but now a former star who exited the film series over pay concerns says she might be willing to come back.
Neve Campbell — who kicked off the franchise in 1996's "Scream" as targeted teenager Sidney Prescott — last appeared in 2022's "Scream," the fifth film in the series, but publicly stated that she felt she wasn't offered enough money to return for 2023's "Scream VI." In the aftermath of Barrera's exit, Campbell told The Hollywood Reporter she might be persuaded to return if the compensation is fair.
"I would not be surprised to get a call," Campbell said. "But at the same time, I made a strong statement a few years ago, which is I did not believe that the way that I was treated would've happened if I had been a male and that I deserve a certain thing for having carried this franchise for as long as I have." Campbell added, "If they were to come back to me, it would have to be with a respectful offer that I felt was in keeping with what I bring to this franchise."
Neve Campbell would seriously consider playing Sidney again
Neve Campbell went on to say that she would definitely consider returning to the "Scream" franchise, particularly as it now doesn't have any major stars or a director (more on that momentarily) attached. "Would I do it? There are millions of fans out there of this franchise," Campbell told THR. "These movies mean a lot to people. They mean a lot to me. They mean a lot to [screenwriter Kevin Williamson]. They meant a lot to [original director Wes Craven]. They meant a lot to all of these cast members, and we would all love to see this franchise continue. I would hate to see it burn. So, we'll see."
Williamson — who penned several "Scream" installments — previously told the "Happy Horror Time" podcast he would welcome Campbell back with open arms. "I would give her the money. I'm sure there's a number they can agree on that will make them both happy, so hopefully one day they will figure that all out." Unfortunately for Williamson, he might not have much sway anymore: after he wrote 2011's "Scream 4," Williamson was not involved in the writing for either 2022's "Scream" and 2023's "Scream VI," and it's not clear at press time who is writing the seventh installment.
The Scream franchise is in complete turmoil
Ever since Melissa Barrera was let go from the "Scream" films after winning over audiences as heroine Sam Carpenter, the entire franchise has started falling apart at the seams. During the fallout of Barrera's firing, it was revealed that her co-star Jenna Ortega — who plays Sam's intrepid younger half-sister Tara — had exited "Scream 7" months earlier, citing scheduling issues with her Emmy-nominated Netflix series "Wednesday." (Rumors have swirled since that Ortega left the franchise because she, like Neve Campbell, wanted more money for her role).
Then director Christopher Landon, who was attached to direct "Scream 7," departed as well. On December 23, 2023, he wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited 'Scream 7' weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on." A replacement for Landon has yet to be named, leaving the movie for now with no stars, no director, and no writer. If Neve Campbell does want to come back, she might want to do it soon before "Scream 7" is scrapped altogether.