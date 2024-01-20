Neve Campbell Open To Scream 7 Return Under One Condition

It's not an understatement to say that the "Scream" franchise has imploded as of late. In November 2023, star Melissa Barrera was unceremoniously fired from her starring role as Sam Carpenter after she made social media posts that the studio deemed offensive. Several other big names have also left the franchise ahead of "Scream 7," which was already greenlit, but now a former star who exited the film series over pay concerns says she might be willing to come back.

Neve Campbell — who kicked off the franchise in 1996's "Scream" as targeted teenager Sidney Prescott — last appeared in 2022's "Scream," the fifth film in the series, but publicly stated that she felt she wasn't offered enough money to return for 2023's "Scream VI." In the aftermath of Barrera's exit, Campbell told The Hollywood Reporter she might be persuaded to return if the compensation is fair.

"I would not be surprised to get a call," Campbell said. "But at the same time, I made a strong statement a few years ago, which is I did not believe that the way that I was treated would've happened if I had been a male and that I deserve a certain thing for having carried this franchise for as long as I have." Campbell added, "If they were to come back to me, it would have to be with a respectful offer that I felt was in keeping with what I bring to this franchise."