How Much Does Kendall Jenner Make From Her L'Oreal Commercials?
The Kardashians and Jenners are no strangers to good business. "American Horror Story" star Kim Kardashian's net worth is ranked at somewhere around $1.7 billion, and the lengthy public exposure and clever business management of her family members means that they're not exactly searching the couch for pocket change either. Modeling, of course, is part and parcel of the Kardashian package, and Kendall Jenner recently scored a particularly interesting deal as the new face of L'Oréal following the 2023 Met Gala, where she used the company's products.
Representing the iconic beauty brand is no small feat, and as one might suspect, the financial compensation for the task is pretty decent as well. Jenner will reportedly earn around $13.9 million for the deal. While all details aren't known, this seems like a pretty hefty fee compared to the known deals of some famous faces who have represented the company's beauty products before her. For instance, Scarlett Johansson's 2006 L'Oréal deal was worth "just" $2.78 million.
The money is good, but the prestige may be priceless
Close to $14 million is nothing to sneeze at, but Kendall Jenner's association with the L'Oréal brand might turn out to be even more valuable in the long run. After all, L'Oréal has historically chosen its faces quite carefully, as Jenner's all-star predecessors like Helen Mirren, Beyoncé, and "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston can attest. The number of A-listers who have delivered the company's famous slogan is impressive. Regardless of one's feelings about the company, it's easy to see why the fact that Jenner can count herself as part of such an impressive lineage is unlikely to hurt her personal brand — a fact that she's aware of in her statement about the deal (via Beauty Packaging).
"I'm honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I'm worth it," Jenner said. "Joining the L'Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment."
Jenner serves as the face for L'Oréal's Infallible lipstick. For fans of Kardashian-adjacent drama, it's also worth noting that the deal means she technically works for a direct competitor of her younger sibling Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, a brand Kendall has also worked with. This may make for some interesting beauty product-themed sibling rivalry at some point down the line.