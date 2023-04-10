Kim Kardashian Is Joining American Horror Story Season 12

"American Horror Story" just got more interesting.

Kim Kardashian has confirmed on Instagram that she will be joining "American Horror Story" Season 12. The reality star and business mogul made the announcement via a spooky video that should leave her 352 million fans in fear. The announcement also confirmed that Kardashian will spearhead the next "American Horror Story" chapter alongside franchise regular Emma Roberts. It will debut later this summer.

"AHS" Season 12 is Kardashian's latest effort to spread her talents. While she's most known for appearing as herself, she recently voiced Dolores in the "Paw Patrol" film. She also made a brief but welcome appearance in "CSI: NY." The upcoming "AHS" season will be Kardashian's largest role yet as she's expected to be a series regular. The Hollywood Reporter says that Kardashian and series co-creator Ryan Murphy are friends. Murphy was impressed with Kardashian's 2021 hosting duties on "Saturday Night Live." The duo began to cook things up last summer.