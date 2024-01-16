Is That Baker Mayfield's Real-Life Wife In His Progressive Commercials?
NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield stars in a series of Progressive Insurance commercials titled "Progressive Presents: At Home With Baker Mayfield," which aired when he played for the Cleveland Browns. In the campaign, he treats the team's stadium as his own home. Some entries feature a woman who appears to be his wife. In one commercial, Mayfield has his hands full with grocery bags and realizes he's locked outside. At one point, the camera lingers on this woman as he tries to get someone to let him in.
As it turns out, this woman is his real-life wife, Emily Mayfield. She's not a professional actor, so her part in these commercials is her first and only role. That said, she's no stranger to attention, posting regularly to an Instagram following of more than 220,000.
"Progressive Presents: At Home With Baker Mayfield" isn't the married couple's only joint venture. They also head a philanthropic nonprofit called the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation. Given their close relationship, it's unsurprising they appear together in the Progressive ads.
Baker and Emily Mayfield are no longer active Progressive Insurance spokespeople
As habitual cable TV watchers are well aware, Progressive Insurance commercials showcase both celebrities and new stars. For example, most recognize Stephanie Courtney as Flo in countless Progressive ads, even though she worked in Hollywood before landing the gig. Meanwhile, the stars of Progressive's "The Ad Where Nothing Happens" are none other than three members of the '90s boy band *NSYNC. Baker Mayfield was already a football star before his commercials, though the ads are likely the foremost showcase of his comedic chops.
Unfortunately for fans of the husband and wife's work, Progressive wrapped up its "Progressive Presents: At Home With Baker Mayfield" campaign once the Cleveland Browns traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield was interested in continuing the commercials, even pitching a spot with a moving van at his new home stadium. However, Progressive passed on the idea, marking the end of the Mayfields' time working with the insurance company.