Is That Baker Mayfield's Real-Life Wife In His Progressive Commercials?

NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield stars in a series of Progressive Insurance commercials titled "Progressive Presents: At Home With Baker Mayfield," which aired when he played for the Cleveland Browns. In the campaign, he treats the team's stadium as his own home. Some entries feature a woman who appears to be his wife. In one commercial, Mayfield has his hands full with grocery bags and realizes he's locked outside. At one point, the camera lingers on this woman as he tries to get someone to let him in.

As it turns out, this woman is his real-life wife, Emily Mayfield. She's not a professional actor, so her part in these commercials is her first and only role. That said, she's no stranger to attention, posting regularly to an Instagram following of more than 220,000.

"Progressive Presents: At Home With Baker Mayfield" isn't the married couple's only joint venture. They also head a philanthropic nonprofit called the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation. Given their close relationship, it's unsurprising they appear together in the Progressive ads.