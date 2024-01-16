Ayo Edebiri's Hilarious Yearbook Picture Goes Viral After Emmy Win

"The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri took home a Primetime Emmy award Monday night when she won the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Her win was considered by many to be one of the highlights of the 2024 Emmys, as was her brief acceptance speech, during which she thanked her parents for supporting her dreams. Edebiri's win made such an impact, in fact, that a high school yearbook photo of her has since gone viral on Twitter — and for all the right reasons.

Ayo Edebiri having a 30 Rock quote and a Dragon Ball reference in her yearbook... I love her pic.twitter.com/VhvUuEACTi — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) January 13, 2024

It's not the picture itself that has caught so many fans' attention but the playful, hilarious captions printed alongside it. The yearbook states, among other things, that Edebiri's high school nicknames were "Biggie" and "Tupac," a joke that prompted one Twitter user to deem her a "bicoastal legend." As her goal, Edebiri's yearbook entry also states, "Have a life worth living. Collect all seven dragon balls," while her chosen quote is a line from "30 Rock" attributed to Tracy Morgan's Tracy Jordan: "Live every day like it's Shark Week."

Edebiri's yearbook captions mention her participation in her school's theater, improv, acapella, and band programs as well, and that shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone who watched her Emmy acceptance speech. After all, she pointedly referenced her teenage improv days while thanking her parents.