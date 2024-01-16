Ayo Edebiri's Hilarious Yearbook Picture Goes Viral After Emmy Win
"The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri took home a Primetime Emmy award Monday night when she won the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Her win was considered by many to be one of the highlights of the 2024 Emmys, as was her brief acceptance speech, during which she thanked her parents for supporting her dreams. Edebiri's win made such an impact, in fact, that a high school yearbook photo of her has since gone viral on Twitter — and for all the right reasons.
Ayo Edebiri having a 30 Rock quote and a Dragon Ball reference in her yearbook... I love her pic.twitter.com/VhvUuEACTi
— the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) January 13, 2024
It's not the picture itself that has caught so many fans' attention but the playful, hilarious captions printed alongside it. The yearbook states, among other things, that Edebiri's high school nicknames were "Biggie" and "Tupac," a joke that prompted one Twitter user to deem her a "bicoastal legend." As her goal, Edebiri's yearbook entry also states, "Have a life worth living. Collect all seven dragon balls," while her chosen quote is a line from "30 Rock" attributed to Tracy Morgan's Tracy Jordan: "Live every day like it's Shark Week."
Edebiri's yearbook captions mention her participation in her school's theater, improv, acapella, and band programs as well, and that shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone who watched her Emmy acceptance speech. After all, she pointedly referenced her teenage improv days while thanking her parents.
Ayo Edebiri's yearbook photo explains everything
Her Primetime Emmy isn't the only award that Ayo Edebiri has won as of late. Throughout this month, Edebiri has also won Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for her performance in "The Bear" Season 2. Following her win at this year's Golden Globes, Edebiri's former music teacher told WHDH Boston, "I'm very proud of her. It's wonderful to see someone, a young person, become an adult who is just so beautiful and so well-rounded."
Her recent streak of award wins has capped off what has been an astonishingly successful few years for Edebiri. In 2022, her star status rose considerably after "The Bear" premiered, and she's since played prominent roles in big-screen comedies like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Bottoms," and "Theater Camp."
If her now-viral yearbook photo proves anything, it's that Edebiri has always had the likable comedic spirit that has made her one of her generation's most promising and recognizable stars, too. Reading through her yearbook captions, it's not hard to see why Edebiri has not only scored so many onscreen comedic roles but also why she's been chosen to work as a writer and producer on shows like "Dickinson," "What We Do in the Shadows," and "Big Mouth."
While she hasn't collected any dragon balls yet (that we know of), it seems safe to say that Edebiri has nonetheless achieved a rare level of success in Hollywood. The fact that she's long possessed the same wit and confidence that has made her such a beloved performer, frankly, just makes her seem all the more endearing and deserving of her recent accomplishments.