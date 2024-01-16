Is The Actor In Eli Manning's Quaker Oats Commercial His Real Father?

There are plenty of famous commercial actors out there, but few have the power to sell like former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. So, sports fans and breakfast enthusiasts alike were in for a treat when Quaker Oats launched a set of commercials featuring the two-time Super Bowl champion. Few can argue against Manning's dietary recommendations; even fewer can get through these ads without cracking a smile, thanks to the charming dynamic shared between the football star and his family.

Manning's real-life father, Archie Manning, and two of his daughters star in a pair of Quaker Oats commercials released in late August 2023. The first, entitled "Heart," sees Eli and Archie describe how heart-healthy Quaker Oats are while enjoying breakfast. However, neither seems to have the heart to watch over Eli's energetic kids as they chase each other through the house. In the second spot, "Breakfast Playcall," Eli assigns his daughters specific Quaker products based on their activity and energy level. He and his dad jinx each other by taking the same flavor.

The ads are part of Quaker's Pregrain Tour, which saw the company visit NFL stadiums throughout the 2023 season and share a special cookbook containing recipes inspired by the league's 32 teams. Shooting the commercials was a joyous experience for Manning, who told USA Today, "My dad and I did a commercial for Quaker Oats earlier this summer. Two of my kids were involved in it, so we had a lot of fun." But fun was not the only thing on his mind when it came to the partnership.