Demon Slayer: Why Tanjiro's Sword Is Black & Other Nichirin Blade Colors Explained

Anime and manga have far outgrown their niche status as far as pop culture is concerned. In fact, thanks to the rise of multiple mega-popular series, both art forms currently have higher visibility than ever. But what makes a show like "Demon Slayer" stand out among the countless anime series out there and have the kind of impact that it does?

While "Demon Slayer's" gorgeous animation is no doubt a large part of its appeal, the show's dense lore is one of its strongest features. Take, for example, the Nichirin Swords' role in the show. These color-changing blades are forged from special sand and minerals that absorb sunlight, allowing the wielder to kill demons permanently.

As fans are aware, the weapons are pivotal to the goals of the show's protagonists. Still, they remain somewhat mysterious in terms of how they change based on their wielders. We see this firsthand when Tanjiro (Natsuki Hanae/Zach Aguilar) gets his new sword at the tail end of Season 1, only for it to turn an ominous black.

The dark color of Tanjiro's sword is seen as a bad omen by some, as a black blade might suggest not having the strength to leave a mark on demons. However, according to the lore of the show, black also symbolizes the sun, which means that the sword's shadowy appearance might be a good thing. However, some "Demon Slayer" fans may be wondering what the other colors mean beyond Tanjiro's unusually-hued blade.

While the mysteries of the Nichirin blades in "Demon Slayer" will continue to unfold as the show heads toward its inevitable conclusion, we have enough hints about the nature of the blades and how they're constructed to make a few assertions about what their coloring means and how it affects the series.