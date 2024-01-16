NCIS: Where Is Eleanor Bishop Actress Emily Wickersham Now?

"NCIS" fans are no strangers to saying goodbye, with different characters having come and gone over the years. As a result, while the series has consistently stuck to its procedural format throughout its time on the air, viewers have grown used to the fact that any one of its stars could choose to step away at any time. That didn't, however, make it easier for fans to accept when Emily Wickersham, who played Special Agent Eleanor Bishop on "NCIS" for eight years, decided to say farewell to the series in 2021.

Since then, Wickersham has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Indeed, she hasn't appeared in a single project since making her "NCIS" exit, nor has she expressed much public interest in resuming her acting career anytime soon. On the contrary, she's seemingly been enjoying her home life with her partner, fellow actor James Badge Dale ("World War Z," "Iron Man 3"), and their son, to whom she gave birth in December 2021.

That said, just because Wickersham has been content with letting the "NCIS" Season 18 finale remain her most recent acting credit, that doesn't mean she's been hesitant to pursue some of her other, non-Hollywood-related interests.