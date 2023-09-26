The NCIS Episodes Eleanor Bishop Fans Need To Watch According To Reddit
"NCIS" has been on for so long that it can be easy to forget that some fan-favorite characters are relatively late-stage additions to the team. One such character is NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop (Emily Wickersham), who transitions from NSA to Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) team in Season 11. She goes on to become a vital member of the team before departing for a difficult undercover mission in the Season 18 finale, "Rule 91."
Like pretty much any long-serving "NCIS" character, Bishop has her fans — and for viewers who wish to get to know the character better, there's a handy-dandy guide of her greatest episodes available on Reddit. Per Redditor u/ForHalfACent, there are dozens of watch-worthy Bishop episodes out there, which is why a prospective viewer might wish to select the route they wish to proceed instead of tackling them all at once.
Bishop's debut in Season 11, Episode 9 is pretty obviously a must-watch. Apart from that, the list names three especially good episodes that feature the character. Season 13, Episode 10 features a meaty Thanksgiving plotline where Bishop returns to Oklahoma in order to deal with some unfortunate personal matters with Jake Malloy (Jamie Bamber). The list also includes the shocking 13th episode of Season 16, "She," which centers around a particularly unnerving crime and the surprise revelation about the fan-favorite Mossad Liaison Officer Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). As for the third standout, look no further than Season 17, Episode 14, in which a furious Bishop goes after an influential Russian man (Nikolai Nikolaeff) after he hits Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) with his car, which puts the entire team in a difficult position.
From Bishop-centric storylines to Ellick episodes, there's something for everyone
Of course, Ellie Bishop has appeared in no less than 172 episodes of "NCIS," so a handful of quality episodes is just scratching the surface. As such, the Reddit list includes far more episodes than the aforementioned four in case you want to dive deeper. For one, Bishop's Season 13 relationship saga with Jake Malloy may culminate in Episode 10, but if you want to enjoy the entire infidelity arc, it's worth checking out Episodes 9 and 11 as well. Likewise, her first major multi-episode story — the Benham Parsa (Karan Oberoi) arc — begins in Season 11, Episode 12, and ends in Episode 14, and is well worth watching in its entirety. Another particularly thrilling Bishop arc the thread mentions is the Season 14 Qasim Naasir (Rafi Silver) storyline, which runs from Episode 11 to Episode 16.
The Jake and Qasim arcs both deal with Bishop's personal life, so it's only natural that this trend continues with a list of best episodes that center around the fan-favorite "Ellick" relationship between her and Torres. Their collection of finest hours include the Season 14 opener; Season 15, Episode 11; Season 16, Episode 10; and a handful of episodes in both Season 17 and Season 18.
Apart from these specifically themed episodes and storylines, there are also several Bishop episodes that stand out in every single one of her seasons. If you intend to binge-watch an "NCIS" season and want to focus on this character in particular, you might want to pick Season 15, which includes no less than five Bishop-heavy episodes: "House Divided," "Twofer," "High Tide," "Death From Above," and "The Numerical Limit."