The NCIS Episodes Eleanor Bishop Fans Need To Watch According To Reddit

"NCIS" has been on for so long that it can be easy to forget that some fan-favorite characters are relatively late-stage additions to the team. One such character is NCIS Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop (Emily Wickersham), who transitions from NSA to Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) team in Season 11. She goes on to become a vital member of the team before departing for a difficult undercover mission in the Season 18 finale, "Rule 91."

Like pretty much any long-serving "NCIS" character, Bishop has her fans — and for viewers who wish to get to know the character better, there's a handy-dandy guide of her greatest episodes available on Reddit. Per Redditor u/ForHalfACent, there are dozens of watch-worthy Bishop episodes out there, which is why a prospective viewer might wish to select the route they wish to proceed instead of tackling them all at once.

Bishop's debut in Season 11, Episode 9 is pretty obviously a must-watch. Apart from that, the list names three especially good episodes that feature the character. Season 13, Episode 10 features a meaty Thanksgiving plotline where Bishop returns to Oklahoma in order to deal with some unfortunate personal matters with Jake Malloy (Jamie Bamber). The list also includes the shocking 13th episode of Season 16, "She," which centers around a particularly unnerving crime and the surprise revelation about the fan-favorite Mossad Liaison Officer Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). As for the third standout, look no further than Season 17, Episode 14, in which a furious Bishop goes after an influential Russian man (Nikolai Nikolaeff) after he hits Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) with his car, which puts the entire team in a difficult position.