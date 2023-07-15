What Happened To Bishop On NCIS - Can She Still Return?

Emily Wickersham left "NCIS" in Season 18, but it wasn't a dramatic departure from the long-running procedural series. The actress spoke fondly of her time on the show after going her own way, potentially leaving the door open to a future return. Wickersham's character, Eleanor Bishop, was given a farewell storyline to coincide with her exit, but there's still enough mystery surrounding her fate to warrant an "NCIS" comeback down the line.

The "NCIS" Season 18 finale reveals that Bishop leaked a confidential document a while back, forcing her out of the agency. However, it is later revealed that former CIA instructor Odette Malone (Elayn J. Taylor) planted the file so that she could recruit Bishop for an undercover mission.

The undercover storyline gives the "NCIS" creators an avenue to bring Bishop back into the fold and pick up where they left off. That being said, fans shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing the agent back in action soon.