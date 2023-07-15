What Happened To Bishop On NCIS - Can She Still Return?
Emily Wickersham left "NCIS" in Season 18, but it wasn't a dramatic departure from the long-running procedural series. The actress spoke fondly of her time on the show after going her own way, potentially leaving the door open to a future return. Wickersham's character, Eleanor Bishop, was given a farewell storyline to coincide with her exit, but there's still enough mystery surrounding her fate to warrant an "NCIS" comeback down the line.
The "NCIS" Season 18 finale reveals that Bishop leaked a confidential document a while back, forcing her out of the agency. However, it is later revealed that former CIA instructor Odette Malone (Elayn J. Taylor) planted the file so that she could recruit Bishop for an undercover mission.
The undercover storyline gives the "NCIS" creators an avenue to bring Bishop back into the fold and pick up where they left off. That being said, fans shouldn't get their hopes up about seeing the agent back in action soon.
Bishop can return, but Emily Wickersham might not be interested
As it stands, some of Eleanor Bishop's former colleagues believe that she's a disgraced agent. While the undercover storyline keeps her good reputation intact, bringing her back into the mix could lead to some interesting interactions with her fellow agents. Furthermore, details about her secret mission have been kept close to the vest, and it'd be interesting to find out what went down while she was away. However, Emily Wickersham seems content to be gone from the series.
After leaving "NCIS," Wickersham shared an Instagram post that suggested she was gone for good. "This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I've been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won't forget. Thank you CBS and 'NCIS' for including me in a part of television history."
Wickersham has been taking a break from acting since parting ways with "NCIS." She announced her pregnancy shortly after leaving the show, so it's possible that she's focusing on family life these days. That said, she might get the acting bug again at some point, and she wouldn't be the first performer to be welcomed back to "NCIS" after a hiatus.