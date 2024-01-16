Yellowstone: Why Did [SPOILER] Kill Their Father?

One of the longest-running mysteries of "Yellowstone" is the ongoing animosity between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). Though the truth behind their tense relationship has been explored plenty over the show's five seasons, their murderous feud has grown to new heights in Season 5, Part 1.

This is because the tail end of "Yellowstone" Season 4 sees Beth forcing Jamie to murder his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton). But what choice could make Jamie murder one of the only people he trusted after spending so much time with him? Well, it turns out that Beth only offered three options to her adopted brother and that the other two — going to jail or facing down Rip (Cole Hauser) — were much worse.

This leads to the inevitable moment in "Yellowstone" Season 4, Episode 10 ("Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops") where Jamie approaches his father from behind and shoots him in the head as Garrett stares off peacefully at the flowing waters of a nearby creek.

While Beth's punishment might seem unduly harsh, "Yellowstone" fans will no doubt recall that Garrett was the one who attempted to have Kayce (Luke Grimes), John (Kevin Costner), and Beth killed at the end of Season 3. Though Jamie was unaware of the attacks at the time, he later found out and did nothing, hence Beth's brutal retribution. All the same, Beth may not get the last laugh despite seemingly having Jamie over a barrel at last.