Who Does Betty End Up With In The Ugly Betty Finale?

Fans surely despaired when ABC canceled "Ugly Betty" after four seasons. Fortunately, the show was allowed to reach a natural conclusion in its series finale, "Hello Goodbye." The show ends with Betty (America Ferrera) accepting a new job in London, and in true girl-boss fashion, she doesn't allow her future (for the time being) to be dictated by any kind of romance. She has plenty of boyfriends and flings throughout the show, but she's doing what's best for herself in the finale. And the show ends in a place where Betty could feasibly have both a career and a solid relationship if she wants.

While in London, Betty bumps into Daniel Meade (Eric Mabius), who wants to achieve something on his own rather than simply get everything handed to him. He also asks her out to dinner, and she accepts. So there might be some romance for Betty in the future, but it isn't the focal point of the "Ugly Betty" ending.

"Ugly Betty" creator Silvio Horta chatted with TV Guide about his thoughts on that conclusion. He confirmed he didn't want the finale to be too focused on romance. As for the possibility of a Betty and Daniel relationship, he wanted it to be left ambiguous: "Are they together after that? I don't even want to say. I have my version in my head of what happens after she walks away from him, but I think everyone can have their own interpretation."