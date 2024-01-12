Barbie's Greta Gerwig On Jo Koy's Controversial Golden Globes Joke: 'He's Not Wrong'

Comedian Jo Koy's Golden Globes monologue wasn't particularly popular during the January 7 telecast, but "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig admits that he might have gotten at least one thing right while he was joking about her movie.

After Koy went after Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" for being too long (and being based on a book that he also thinks is too long), he uttered the following highbrow, elevated joke about Gerwig's "Barbie" film: "Barbie is about a plastic doll with big boobies."

Apparently, Gerwig took his Pulitzer-worthy critique in stride. While speaking to the BBC's Radio 4 program "Today" (per Digital Spy), Gerwig acknowledged that Koy was technically correct. "Well, he's not wrong," Gerwig said. "She's the first doll that was mass produced with breasts, so he was right on."

Still, it's not like Gerwig accepted this incisive comment at face value and simply moved on — she went on to point out that in her film, the character Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, is made from whole cloth, and that crafting a protagonist from the image of a plastic doll wasn't exactly an easy feat.

"And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll... Barbie, by her very construction, has no character, no story, she's there to be projected upon," the writer-director concluded.