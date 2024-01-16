Five Of The Most Powerful Weapons We Haven't Seen In The MCU

At first glance, the Ultimate Nullifier appears to be a silly gadget with an unorthodox design that doesn't exactly inspire fear like a fully loaded Infinity Gauntlet. However, despite being small in size, the cosmic weapon is one of the most powerful and dangerous in the entire universe. Debuting in "Fantastic Four" #50 (by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Joe Sinnott, Stan Goldberg, and Sam Rosen), the Ultimate Nullifier is capable of destroying whole universes and timelines with the click of a button. It was first seen in Galactus' worldship when Johnny Storm is directed by the interfering Watcher, Uatu, to locate the item to defeat the Devourer of Worlds with the threat of annihilation. Originally, the Ultimate Nullifier was made to stop the rise of the Prosillican Empire after the Watcher Emnu gifted them with his advanced technology, only to see the race use it for conquest. It has since been used by several heroes and villains, including Doctor Doom, who wipes out an entire alternate reality with it.

With the Ultimate Nullifier's comic book origins being directly tied to the Fantastic Four, it's possible it could appear in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe "Fantastic Four" film. And, If the "Coming of Galactus" storyline is adapted, the weapon could serve as the heroes' last option in ensuring Earth isn't enveloped by the larger-than-life cosmic force. But, once it's introduced, the possibility of it falling into the wrong hands is a dire one. There's also the potential that a villain, such as Kang the Conqueror, uses the universe-shattering Ultimate Nullifier to be a catalyst for the Marvel Universe, leading into the reality-changing events of "Secret Wars."