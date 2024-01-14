Kit Harington's Marvel Character May Finally Return In A New Disney+ Series

Kit Harington's Dane Whitman might be returning in an unexpected way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as a new rumor hints that he will make his heroic debut as the Black Knight in an upcoming U.K.-based Marvel series on Disney+.

Harington appeared in Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" as Whitman, a history professor and Sersi's (Gemma Chan) love interest. In the film's climax, Whitman watches as Sersi gets taken away by the Celestial Arishem, who declares he will pass judgment on Earth in the future. In a post-credits scene, Whitman opens a box containing the Ebony Blade, the Black Knight's iconic weapon from the comics, as Blade (Mahershala Ali) asks offscreen if he's ready to wield the powerful but cursed sword.

While "Eternals" teased a future for Whitman as the Black Knight in the MCU, a rumor hints that his next appearance will happen alongside a new Marvel team. Scooper Daniel Richtman (aka @DanielRPK) reports that Marvel is working on a new series that would feature Harington as Black Knight, Olivia Colman reprising her role as Sonya Falsworth from "Secret Invasion," and Emilia Clarke as the Super-Skrull, G'iah. While viewers initially suspected Whitman might join a "Midnight Sons" supernatural team given Blade's unexpected presence in "Eternals," the report suggests that Marvel could make him a vital part of a team located in the U.K. If true, there's plenty of comic book history for a potential story to pull from.