Kit Harington's Marvel Character May Finally Return In A New Disney+ Series
Kit Harington's Dane Whitman might be returning in an unexpected way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as a new rumor hints that he will make his heroic debut as the Black Knight in an upcoming U.K.-based Marvel series on Disney+.
Harington appeared in Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" as Whitman, a history professor and Sersi's (Gemma Chan) love interest. In the film's climax, Whitman watches as Sersi gets taken away by the Celestial Arishem, who declares he will pass judgment on Earth in the future. In a post-credits scene, Whitman opens a box containing the Ebony Blade, the Black Knight's iconic weapon from the comics, as Blade (Mahershala Ali) asks offscreen if he's ready to wield the powerful but cursed sword.
While "Eternals" teased a future for Whitman as the Black Knight in the MCU, a rumor hints that his next appearance will happen alongside a new Marvel team. Scooper Daniel Richtman (aka @DanielRPK) reports that Marvel is working on a new series that would feature Harington as Black Knight, Olivia Colman reprising her role as Sonya Falsworth from "Secret Invasion," and Emilia Clarke as the Super-Skrull, G'iah. While viewers initially suspected Whitman might join a "Midnight Sons" supernatural team given Blade's unexpected presence in "Eternals," the report suggests that Marvel could make him a vital part of a team located in the U.K. If true, there's plenty of comic book history for a potential story to pull from.
What could a U.K. superteam look like?
Marvel has no shortage of British characters who could take part in a U.K. superteam alongside Dane Whitman, Sonya Falsworth, and G'iah. Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), who appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Werewolf by Night" special, is an American-born hero with deep ties to England. If they want to take the U.K. team in a more mystical direction, Bloodstone would be a fitting leader for the squad. She could also help connect Blade to Whitman as the monster hunter is likely familiar with different vampires and supernatural heroes.
One hero who hasn't shown up yet in the MCU but would make sense on a U.K. team is Captain Britain, created by Chris Claremont and Herb Trimpe, who might be the region's most well-known patriotic hero and is often seen as England's version of Captain America. Other U.K.-based heroes who might work include Union Jack, created by Roy Thomas and Frank Robbins. The character has already appeared out of costume and under his real name of James Falsworth as a member of the Howling Commandos in "Captain America: The First Avenger," where he was played by JJ Feild. The speedster Spitfire, also created by Thomas and Robbins, could also appear.
It will be fascinating to see if Marvel does introduce a future U.K.-based team. Considering the potential for the team and viewers eagerly anticipating where Harington's Black Knight may show up next, it feels like somewhat of a no-brainer to showcase a different side of the Marvel Universe.