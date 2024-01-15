Star Wars: Bo-Katan's Name Has An Unexpected Origin, According To Katee Sackhoff

"Star Wars" character names aren't always subtle. Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) is a fairly apparent distortion of "dark father," Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is about as main character as you can get in a space opera franchise, and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) doesn't initially play well with others. But in the case of Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, the etymology is even sillier.

You might suspect that Bo-Katan actor and "Big Bang Theory" character Howard's (Simon Helberg) bathtub girl Katee Sackhoff might have had part of her name morphed into the character's. "Katan" and "Katee" aren't so far off, after all, and Sackhoff has played the Mandalorian in every iteration, from her animated debut on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" to her live-action co-starring role in "The Mandalorian" Season 3. But the actual origin of the name goes back to Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni, as well as his wife and her cat.

"[Bo-Katan is] named after Anne and a cat, Anne's cat Boogie," the actor revealed on her podcast, "Blah Blah Blah with Katee Sackhoff." She then mentioned that the character's visual design was also modeled after Filoni's wife, not her, as some fans have assumed. "That's Dave's wife, Anne," she said. "We just look enough alike." That resemblance certainly came in handy when Disney was looking to cast Bo-Katan for "The Mandalorian."