Wednesday: Why Will Percy Hynes White's Xavier Likely Won't Return For Season 2

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

"Wednesday" went a long way to prove that even franchises that seem to be long past their time in the limelight can still return with a fresh enough approach. Not only was "The Addams Family" spin-off well received by critics and fans alike, but it also would go on to become one of Netflix's biggest series ever.

However, considering the fact that the end of "Wednesday" Season 1 saw the main setting of Nevermore Academy destroyed, many fans have begun to wonder who will be returning for Season 2. Though Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers have been confirmed to be coming back, other surviving characters, like Percy Hines White's Xavier, won't be so lucky.

This is due to allegations against the actor concerning sexual assault. According to Variety, the claims came from an anonymous X (formerly Twitter) user who has since deleted the post. The user suggested that Hynes White had a party and deliberately got underage teens drunk in order to allow him to take advantage of them. Though Hynes White denies the claims that he assaulted anyone, it seems the actor will not be returning to the show based on Daily Mail's reporting.