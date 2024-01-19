Wednesday: Why Will Percy Hynes White's Xavier Likely Won't Return For Season 2
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
"Wednesday" went a long way to prove that even franchises that seem to be long past their time in the limelight can still return with a fresh enough approach. Not only was "The Addams Family" spin-off well received by critics and fans alike, but it also would go on to become one of Netflix's biggest series ever.
However, considering the fact that the end of "Wednesday" Season 1 saw the main setting of Nevermore Academy destroyed, many fans have begun to wonder who will be returning for Season 2. Though Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers have been confirmed to be coming back, other surviving characters, like Percy Hines White's Xavier, won't be so lucky.
This is due to allegations against the actor concerning sexual assault. According to Variety, the claims came from an anonymous X (formerly Twitter) user who has since deleted the post. The user suggested that Hynes White had a party and deliberately got underage teens drunk in order to allow him to take advantage of them. Though Hynes White denies the claims that he assaulted anyone, it seems the actor will not be returning to the show based on Daily Mail's reporting.
The actor released a statement of his own denying the claims
The X user who accused Percy Hynes White dropped a detailed explanation of the actor's alleged misdeeds and provided a myriad of information about the events surrounding them. "He would pursue, have sex with, abuse and get my friend high, who was 13/14 at the time," the post claimed. "Last time I knew they had sex, she was 16, and he was 20. He assaulted me at one of those parties awhile I was too drunk, and he had cornered and pressured and assaulted multiple of my friends."
Following the allegations, the "Wednesday" star released his own statement as an Instagram story. "Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats," the statement reads.
White went on to point out that the posts used underage photos of him and used his words out of context while also endangering future victims of sexual assault through their false claims. Unfortunately for White, he was subsequently removed from the cast of the hit Netflix series. As such, fans shouldn't expect to see the actor returning for Season 2 of "Wednesday" when it does finally arrive on Netflix.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).