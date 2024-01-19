Whatever Happened To The Pepsi Girl, Hallie Eisenberg?

From Michael Jackson to Cindy Crawford to Britney Spears and more, the legacy of Pepsi's advertising campaigns has not merely sold a beverage — it has etched itself into the memories of multiple generations. But out of every celebrity spokesperson, only one had a natural on-screen charisma beyond her years, with adorable dimples and curly brown hair to match. If you grew up watching TV in the late '90s, the name Hallie Eisenberg might ring a nostalgic bell. In her many Pepsi commercials, the young girl, accompanied by her on-screen grandfather, would order her usual Pepsi and channel various familiar voices, such as Aretha Franklin and Marlon Brando. Capiche?

After unlocking that distant memory, you may be thinking to yourself, whatever happened to the Pepsi girl, Hallie Eisenberg? Following her successful commercials, Eisenberg continued her career in entertainment, appearing on screen throughout her childhood. However, she later decided to leave acting behind and shift career paths when she chose to pursue higher education. Now well into adulthood, Eisenberg is living her best life out of the spotlight. But what has she been up to over the past two and a half decades?