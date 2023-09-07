The Joy Of Pepsi: Britney Spears' Most Famous Commercial Is Back - With A Twist

In 2001, Britney Spears starred in a Pepsi commercial called "The Joy of Pepsi" as a title card reads at its conclusion. Now, to commemorate the company's 125th anniversary, the ad will air on TV once again with a slight twist.

The original commercial opens on footage of Spears performing an original song in a Pepsi factory complete with choreography for her and a team of backup dancers as if she were in concert. After a twenty seconds or so, it cuts to a mesmerized diner cook abandoning his flat top grill, now fully on fire, to watch Spears' performance on TV. The spot then starts alternating between Spears and other observers, also paying rapt attention — including the firefighters that eventually show up to put out the diner cook's fire.

As detailed by People, Pepsi is re-releasing some of its most notable commercials in high definition and with the company's new logo replacing its outdated brand identity. Among these is Spears' "Joy of Pepsi" ad, the new version of which consists entirely of Spears dancing, forgoing the outside observers. In fact, "The Joy of Pepsi" is even returning to TV at some point during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Also making an appearance during that same broadcast is brief romantic comedy actor Madonna's "Like a Prayer" Pepsi commercial that first premiered in 1989.