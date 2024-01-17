13 Little Known Facts About Alexandra Daddario

It's always fun to see celebrities getting starstruck and giddy over their favorite actors the same way the rest of us normies do. And that's exactly what happens every time Alexandra Daddario brings up Steve Martin — which is a lot. Watch enough Daddario interviews, and you're sure to catch a glimpse of the actor's adorable Steve Martin crush. In a Facebook video answering fans' questions, Daddario called him her favorite actor, explaining, "I'm obsessed with Steve Martin. He's absolutely incredible," adding that fans should check out his work, particularly "The Jerk." For Daddario, part of what makes Martin so gifted is his ability to bring depth and nuance to his humor, something she has found inspiring for her own acting career.

It was after driving to see Martin's banjo concert that she learned she had landed the audition for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Daddario told CinemaBlend that she learned this news on her way to Las Vegas for the Steve Martin show and had to book it back to L.A. in time for the morning audition — but not until after the concert. When asked by GQ who she would want to speak at her funeral, her answer was none other than Martin himself. "Steve Martin doesn't know me or know who I am, so I would like to get to know him first ... I feel like he'd do a good job of making it humorous and touching at the same time."