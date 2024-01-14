Colman Domingo Becomes Marvel's Kang In Stunning Fanart

If Marvel is going to move forward with the Multiverse Saga, then the MCU needs to recast Kang. In late 2023, the studio fired actor Jonathan Majors after a jury found him guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree. Considering how Marvel is already slowing down their release schedule, anyway — "Deadpool 3" is the only MCU film coming out in 2024 -– Kevin Feige and his fellow bigwigs might be using that extra time to decide who will become the new multiversal conqueror. Either way, that decision may take awhile, and the internet waits for nothing. One of the most popular fan castings making the rounds is Colman Domingo.

The "Fear the Walking Dead" star, whose other credits include "Lincoln," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," and "The Color Purple," is such a popular choice that creative types are giving the fandom what it wants. Digital artist spdrmnkyxxiii posted an image of Domingo as Kang to their Instagram in early January 2024, with a caption that reads, "[He's] rumored to be the new actor for Kang. It has not been verified but a lot of Marvel fans are in favor of the casting. I am personally in support of this recast since Colman is a phenomenal actor!"

The artwork looks so cohesive that it would be easy, even understandable, for someone to misconstrue it as an official poster from Marvel. But Kang isn't just a perfect visual fit for Domingo; it's an ideal narrative fit, too.