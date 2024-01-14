Josh Hutcherson Confirms Whether He'd Still Play Spider-Man After Losing The Role

Thanks to "Five Nights at Freddy's" and a bizarre TikTok trend that turns "Whistle" into the new Rickroll, Josh Hutcherson is back in the spotlight, and he's towing his greatest "what if" right alongside him.

In 2012, the young actor rebranded himself as a Hollywood powerhouse with Lionsgate's "Hunger Games" franchise, a booking that kept him busy for four films in as many years. However, just before that journey began, he screen-tested for the title role of Peter Parker in Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man" with a fully choreographed fight scene that can still be found online. The footage is fun and shows off what fans could've seen had Andrew Garfield not won the role. Over a decade later, Hutcherson is still interested in playing the famous wall-crawler.

During an interview with Inverse, he reaffirmed his devotion to Spidey when asked if he'd be interested in portraying a variant of the hero. "Potentially, yeah," he admitted. "I was a big Spider-Man fan all my life growing up from the old-school cartoons and stuff. But yeah, I'd be open to it, man. I'd throw some webs around." Both Marvel and Sony are heavily invested in the Multiverse angle, a convenient narrative hook that allows multiple versions of the same character to exist in the same space, so it's not an impossibility. It's not even unlikely, given how more than 600 Spider-People appeared in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." But that's Sony, and Marvel might be less keen on the Multiverse moving forward.