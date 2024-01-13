Frasier: What Has Trevor Einhorn Done Since Playing Frederick 'Freddy' Crane?
2023's "Frasier" sees the titular character, played by Kelsey Grammer, try to reconnect with his child, Freddy. Jack Cutmore-Scott plays Frasier's son on the revival, but he's merely one of several actors who have inhabited the part. Prior to the reboot, several actors played the kid across "Cheers" and "Frasier," with Trevor Einhorn being the last before the reboot series.
Unlike David Hyde Pierce, no official reason was given for why Einhorn didn't appear on the new "Frasier." However, Einhorn likely doesn't mind as he's kept busy over the years. He's had credits in an array of movies and TV shows, including "The Office," "Arrested Development," and the 2017 "Dirty Dancing" remake. He also had a recurring role on "Mad Men" as John Mathis, a copywriter who winds up getting fired by Don Draper (Jon Hamm) after he messed up at a client meeting.
More recently, Einhorn starred as Josh Hoberman on "The Magicians," a role he played for 35 episodes across five seasons. While speaking with Three If By Space, Einhorn elaborated on how the series fits in nicely with the rest of his work: "I really appreciate how specific 'The Magicians' is, a lot like both 'Mad Men' and 'Dirty Dancing' being set in very specific time periods. You have to be very conscious of your choices and really live in the world. So similarly, 'The Magicians' has [its] world."
Trevor Einhorn got married and has worked in theatre
A lot has transpired since Trevor Einhorn was on "Frasier." He's maintained a solid acting career, and he's had plenty of other roles you may not find on IMDb. For example, in 2021, he starred in an off-Broadway play called "The Great Filter," a thriller about two astronauts who have to confront terrifying existential crises when the worst happens. Einhorn appeared in the play with his "The Magicians" co-star, Jason Ralph. While speaking about his off-Broadway stint to TheaterMania, Einhorn said, "Broadway is the juggernaut of our industry, but you can't have Broadway without off-Broadway. We can highlight that, and put a spotlight on these artists and theaters that people don't typically think about when they think about theater."
Additionally, Einhorn married Alyx Andrushuk, a dancer, since his time on "Frasier" came to a close. The two don't always keep their personal and professional lives separate, as Andrushuk worked as a choreographer for a musical episode of "The Magicians." As explained on Syfy, "Needless to say Trevor's many punishing slapstick stunts in this episode were Alyx's doing."
It's more than likely Einhorn's time as Freddy is done now that the role's gone to someone else. But if "Frasier" keeps going, it'd be a treat for Einhorn to play a different character just as a fun nod to the fans.