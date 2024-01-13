Frasier: What Has Trevor Einhorn Done Since Playing Frederick 'Freddy' Crane?

2023's "Frasier" sees the titular character, played by Kelsey Grammer, try to reconnect with his child, Freddy. Jack Cutmore-Scott plays Frasier's son on the revival, but he's merely one of several actors who have inhabited the part. Prior to the reboot, several actors played the kid across "Cheers" and "Frasier," with Trevor Einhorn being the last before the reboot series.

Unlike David Hyde Pierce, no official reason was given for why Einhorn didn't appear on the new "Frasier." However, Einhorn likely doesn't mind as he's kept busy over the years. He's had credits in an array of movies and TV shows, including "The Office," "Arrested Development," and the 2017 "Dirty Dancing" remake. He also had a recurring role on "Mad Men" as John Mathis, a copywriter who winds up getting fired by Don Draper (Jon Hamm) after he messed up at a client meeting.

More recently, Einhorn starred as Josh Hoberman on "The Magicians," a role he played for 35 episodes across five seasons. While speaking with Three If By Space, Einhorn elaborated on how the series fits in nicely with the rest of his work: "I really appreciate how specific 'The Magicians' is, a lot like both 'Mad Men' and 'Dirty Dancing' being set in very specific time periods. You have to be very conscious of your choices and really live in the world. So similarly, 'The Magicians' has [its] world."