Why Frasier's Son Freddy Crane Looks So Familiar

F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, "There are no second acts in American life." But now, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is about to embark on his third act with a revival series on Paramount+. The new show, simply titled "Frasier," sees the former talk radio host return to Boston, Massachusetts. Based on the first couple of episodes that debuted on the streamer on October 12, it seems like a major plot point of the new season will center around Frasier reconnecting with his son, Freddy Crane, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott.

Frederick Gaylord Crane has been around as a character for a while now. He was first introduced in "Cheers" when he was the newborn baby son of Frasier and Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth). He appeared periodically during the first run of "Frasier." While he lived with his mother in Boston, he'd travel to Seattle every so often to see his father. During this time, he was still a kid, but as demonstrated in the revival, he's all grown up now and working as a Boston firefighter.

Cutmore-Scott will surely offer a new take on a character people have seen before, bringing a new layer to Freddy's relationship with Frasier since he spent a good portion of his life without seeing him. Now, they live in the same apartment building. The actor has the chops to come into this sitcom world, as he has a wide array of projects in different genres in his resume. Here's where you may have seen him before.