Whatever Happened To ShredSkinz Sauna Suit After Shark Tank?

Even though its owners left without an investment, technical surf apparel company Driftline grew after "Shark Tank," proving there's a market for even niche sports apparel technology. On "Shark Tank" Season 14, Episode 8, entrepreneur Kalaii Griffin II pitched the sharks on a business he founded and runs called ShredSkinz. Its sole offering is a disposable version of something called a sauna suit, intended to increase the amount of sweat its wearer produces. Fighters, in particular, need to maximize sweat in order to cut weight before a fight, whereas some sauna suit users simply enjoy the experience of a good sweat during or after an intense workout.

The issue with reusable sauna suits is that without proper cleaning, they can irritate their wearer's skin. They're also costly to replace. When he played college football and worked out in a sauna suit, Griffin switched from a prefabricated option to wearing trash bags. Because he felt embarrassed to be out in public in a trash bag, he decided to create his own product to address the issue. While the ShredSkinz sauna suit is a single-use plastic product, it is produced to maximize biodegradability.

Griffin entered the tank seeking $60,000 in exchange for 20% of his company. Here's what happened to ShredSkinz during and after "Shark Tank."