Whatever Happened To Driftline After Shark Tank?

The idea for the swimwear company Driftline was born — where else? — at the beach. One October in San Diego, college friends Wes Horbatuck and Greg Orfe were surfing when they came to the same realization about watersports apparel. During transitional seasons, full wetsuits are too hot, and board shorts are too cold — not to mention the fact that the mesh linings are uncomfortable and cause chafing.

The duo cooked up their own Goldilocks product, Drifties. The two-in-one boardshorts have a 0.5 mm neoprene liner — the same synthetic rubber found in wetsuits — connected to an outer shell. The result is a casual boardshort with a high-performance interior that will keep you just warm enough and won't cause discomfort.

Drifline officially launched in May 2019. "The reception was exciting," Horbatuck recalled to ONE37pm. "The moment people put on the trunks, you could see it in their eyes. The official hurdle was tough. We needed to make this a product for watermen, by watermen." When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Horbatuck and Orfe found themselves facing entirely new hurdles, and the pair had to rethink their marketing strategy. Still, the brand persisted, and soon, they dove into the "Shark Tank."